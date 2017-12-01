Entertainment
Grime muso, Wiley, will kick off party season at Seize the City
Leg-shaking season is upon us. A time when fun is to be had by any means necessary. In other words, zibig days, and nothing says big days like a Jose Cuervo-fuelled party on a Sunday in a disused train station headlined by UK hip-hop and grime music legend Wiley.
Wiley has been at the forefront of grime music, a London-born style that infuses hip-hop, dancehall and drum and bass.
WATCH | The music video for Bring Them All/Holy Grime by Wiley featuring Devlin
Wiley will be performing at Jose Cuervo's Seize The City party. Joining him on stage will be K-$, the UK's Skinny Macho, DJ Lag and Uncle Party Time.
• Seize The City takes place on Sunday, from 7pm at the Old Railway Park Station in Newtown, joburg. Join the conversation on social media: #SeizeTheCity
• This article was originally published in The Times
