Grime muso, Wiley, will kick off party season at Seize the City

Yolisa Mkele Columnist
01 December 2017 - 13:12
Few do it better than grime legend, Wiley.
Image: Supplied

Leg-shaking season is upon us. A time when fun is to be had by any means necessary. In other words, zibig days, and nothing says big days like a Jose Cuervo-fuelled party on a Sunday in a disused train station headlined by UK hip-hop and grime music legend Wiley.

Wiley has been at the forefront of grime music, a London-born style that infuses hip-hop, dancehall and drum and bass.

WATCH | The music video for Bring Them All/Holy Grime by Wiley featuring Devlin

Wiley will be performing at Jose Cuervo's Seize The City party. Joining him on stage will be K-$, the UK's Skinny Macho, DJ Lag and Uncle Party Time.

Seize The City takes place on Sunday, from 7pm at the Old Railway Park Station in Newtown, joburg. Join the conversation on social media: #SeizeTheCity

• This article was originally published in The Times

