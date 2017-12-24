Schweet! It’s Christmas! But the season of goodwill and sugary treats could be killing you‚ say UK academics.

In a new video‚ University of Warwick boffins explain how excessive sugar consumption can affect our health — and how the sugar trade has caused inequality and bloodshed.

On average‚ 10% of Britons’ daily calories come from sugar‚ which is equivalent to eating 60g a day; but World Health Organisation guidelines say adults should eat no more than of 30g of sugar a day.

In South Africa‚ a health promotion levy on cool drinks — better known as the sugar tax — will take effect on April 1 and is expected to bring in more than R1-billion a year.

It has been set at 2.1c a gram of sugar content that exceeds 4g per 100ml‚ which means the first 4g per 100ml will be free of the levy.