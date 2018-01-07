The best thing about being me: Somizi
The larger-than-life celeb shares a few of his favourite things
My mantra is “confuse the devil”.
The last time I cried was a month ago. It was my first time crying in front of my
boyfriend.
My favourite indulgence is anything sweet.
My favourite city is Paris.
My favourite drink is Moët & Chandon Imperial Nectar. Not just any champagne.
Growing up, I wanted to be a medical doctor because it sounded cool.
My top workout tip is planks.
The biggest hair sin is colouring your hair. I do it every two weeks.
My favourite cheat meal is curry… all that fat!
The best part about being Somizi is that I am loved and it shows. I was blessed with an amazing aura and energy, and I know it. It’s so nice to walk into a room and make people happy and that for me is the beauty of being Somizi.
• This article was originally published in SMag, a magazine available with the Sowetan newspaper. Check out the SMag online for more fabulous lifestyle, beauty and fashion reads.
