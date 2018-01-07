The best thing about being me: Somizi

My mantra is “confuse the devil”.

The last time I cried was a month ago. It was my first time crying in front of my

boyfriend.

My favourite indulgence is anything sweet.

My favourite city is Paris.

My favourite drink is Moët & Chandon Imperial Nectar. Not just any champagne.

Growing up, I wanted to be a medical doctor because it sounded cool.

My top workout tip is planks.

The biggest hair sin is colouring your hair. I do it every two weeks.

My favourite cheat meal is curry… all that fat!

The best part about being Somizi is that I am loved and it shows. I was blessed with an amazing aura and energy, and I know it. It’s so nice to walk into a room and make people happy and that for me is the beauty of being Somizi.

