Survival skills from the twitterati: how to avoid being trolled
The twitterverse promises snappy news, fun-fact info, 'woke' conversations and ... Donald Trump. But when Twitter attacks, it quickly trades laughter for jeers and tears and things can get brutal pretty fast. The trolls sharpen their teeth and you're as good as a gonner.
Luckily, today #twittersurvivalskills is trending on the site and users are sharing their pet peeves as well as some advice for newbies.
The scope of this hashtag encompasses simple approaches to managing conflict, conducting flirtations, staying in your lane, and understanding the difference between Twitter and forums like Facebook and Instagram, where the standards of behaviour are different.
The basic consensus seems to be: toughen up; quieten down; and remember that screen caps are a very real thing.
Here are a few of our favourites #twittersurvivalskills:
#twittersurvivalskills— Mzansi🇿🇦Guy👲 (@Thabang_BRAX) February 5, 2018
Stay in your lane
Stay in your lane
Stay in your lane pic.twitter.com/2OT7l3aLxP
#TwitterSurvivalSkills.. Don't ask ladies out through RTs pic.twitter.com/75zVOH8FjA— Kgotso Mvundla (@Kgotso51445470) February 5, 2018
#TwitterSurvivalSkills— kellie mcdonald (@kellielovesbook) February 5, 2018
Don't EVER let your family follow you pic.twitter.com/YkR0odHSh3
Don't pour out your personal life on your timeline, this ain't a diary #TwitterSurvivalSkills pic.twitter.com/cluZbZDgpb— Sweeter✊🏾✊🏿✊🏼🇿🇦 (@bslekgoathi1) February 5, 2018
#TwitterSurvivalSkills if you're too sensitive then there's the door that leads straight to Facebook pic.twitter.com/U302xBXoaI— Lendrick Kamar🇿🇦 (@mfuntoyi) February 5, 2018
#TwitterSurvivalSkills— Uncle Grandpa 👴 (@Ash_doubleone) February 5, 2018
Participate In trending hash tags to gain more followers pic.twitter.com/pYPCD5Sqvm
#TwitterSurvivalSkills Don't throw a pity party if your 🔥 tweet has 0 likes. pic.twitter.com/bhcGI3E4x5— Sifiso (@Sifiso49448589) February 5, 2018
#twittersurvivalskills let's make it trend..— ᵐʸ ᶰᵃᵐᵉ ᶤˢ G.O.A.T 🐐 (@bipzz) February 5, 2018
Let's teach new comers how to avoid twars & what to do if they come across such. pic.twitter.com/bp7Nhtp0M0
#TwitterSurvivalSkills Stay away from Pearl Thusi pic.twitter.com/3RAnUWqHHk— I Follow back (@ItsMandla) February 5, 2018
