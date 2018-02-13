First look at 'The Fixer' & 'How To Get Away With Murder' crossover

Two fictional worlds are set to collide in less than three weeks' time, when the two Shonda Rhimes series cross over as promised.

The first meeting between Olivia Pope from The Fixer (known as Scandal in the US) and Annalise Keating, the lawyer and professor from How To Get Away With Murder, will air in America on March 1 in an episode called Allow Me to Introduce Myself.

Initial footage released by the network reveals that as political crisis manager Olivia prepares to leave the White House, she receives an unexpected visit from Annalise, who has traveled from Philadelphia to ask for her help with a case.

WATCH | The trailer for The Fixer/How To Get Away With Murder crossover episode