Growing
Beetroot can be grown almost all year round, but avoid sowing the seeds during the midwinter or letting the roots mature during the hottest midsummer months, as this will cause the plant to go to seed quickly. Unlike most other root crops, beetroot doesn’t mind being transplanted, provided the seedlings are small and kept moist during the moving process. Beetroot can also be directly seeded where it is to grow, in fertile, well-drained soil. You will notice the seed looks like a clump — it is actually a seed cluster containing a few seeds. Once these germinate, they can be left to grow in together, provided there is enough space for each root to spread out. Alternatively, they can be thinned out, leaving enough space for the rest to develop healthy roots. The bright green-and-red baby leaves and shoots of the thinnings are delicious as microgreens. Beetroot doesn’t like competition from weeds, so keep these under control by mulching. Beetroot grows well with beans, lettuces and most greens, as well as any members of the Brassica family. Cutworms, birds, slugs and snails will all try to nibble your beetroot, especially when it is young, so protect it accordingly.
Feeding and watering
Add Talborne Vita-Grow 2:3:2 when planting and top dress with Vita-Green 5:1:5 when your beetroot plants are about six weeks old. They don’t like dry weather and need regular moisture, otherwise they can become stringy and tough. On the flip side, too much rain can also damage them. If it is too wet, lift them before they rot, even if they are small.
Nothing beets it: beyond basic beetroot
This sweetest of root vegetables can be grown in small gardens, and its flavoursome leaves can be added to salads, stir fries, stews and soups
A quick-growing and versatile vegetable with edible roots and leaves, beetroot is ideal for small gardens, as it can be grown in containers and also looks pretty in a flower bed.
Beetroot evolved from wild sea beet, a leafy green growing on the ocean shoreline. For centuries only the leaves were consumed and the skinny tough roots were used only medicinally. In the 1500s, German and Italian plant breeders began producing beets with thicker roots, and it was from these that the round bulbous beet we know today was developed. It became a popular food in the 1800s, when French chefs recognised its potential.
Harvesting and eating
Beetroot will be ready to harvest six to nine weeks after sowing. When harvesting, twist the leaves off immediately, otherwise they will continue to draw nutrients out of the roots. Baby leaves can be snipped off a few at a time and added to salads, while larger leaves can be used in stir fries, stews and soups. As long as enough leaves remain to feed the plant, you will still be able to harvest the root. Beetroot can handle all stages of cooking — from raw and crunchy to being roasted until its flavours caramelise into something completely different. Although most recipes call for beetroot to be peeled, I often don’t peel my small home-grown ones, as they are so tender. Beetroot is among the sweetest of vegetables, containing more sugar than even carrots or sweetcorn.
Varieties
The most common garden beetroot is a deep ruby red. However, there is a surprising range of colours available.
Chioggia is a popular heirloom variety with striking concentric purple and white stripes.
Albino, as its name suggests, is white. It is much sweeter than, and not as earthy as, the red beetroots.
Detroit Dark Red is a popular and reliable red beetroot.
Bulls Blood is one of the deepest red beetroots you can grow.
Cylindra is a dark purplish red cylindrical beetroot, ideal for preserving.
Golden Globe produces glorious golden yellow round beetroots.
Crosby Egyptian is a deep red beetroot with an unusual flattened shape.
