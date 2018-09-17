IN PICTURES | 17 jaw-dropping costumes from Comic Con Africa 2018
17 September 2018 - 09:53
Zombies, superheroes and even the odd dinosaur stormed the Kyalami Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, this weekend for Comic Con Africa.
A first for Africa‚ this international convention is one of the world's biggest pop culture events and celebrates all things comic-book-related from video games to sci-fi and fantasy films and series.
Visitors get in on the game by dressing up as their fave characters. Here are some of the coolest costumes we spotted during this sold-out event:
The cosplay at Comic Con Africa was 🔥🔥! Here’s a wrap of the best costumes that were seen during the three days. #ComicConAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/i8wTuBSbAe— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 16, 2018
