IN PICTURES | 17 jaw-dropping costumes from Comic Con Africa 2018

Zombies, superheroes and even the odd dinosaur stormed the Kyalami Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, this weekend for Comic Con Africa.

A first for Africa‚ this international convention is one of the world's biggest pop culture events and celebrates all things comic-book-related from video games to sci-fi and fantasy films and series.

Visitors get in on the game by dressing up as their fave characters. Here are some of the coolest costumes we spotted during this sold-out event: