Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | 17 jaw-dropping costumes from Comic Con Africa 2018

17 September 2018 - 09:53 By Staff reporter
A zombie thrills visitors to the sold-out Comic Con Africa convention at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.
Image: Alon Skuy

Zombies, superheroes and even the odd dinosaur stormed the Kyalami Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, this weekend for Comic Con Africa.

A first for Africa‚ this international convention is one of the world's biggest pop culture events and celebrates all things comic-book-related from video games to sci-fi and fantasy films and series.

Visitors get in on the game by dressing up as their fave characters. Here are some of the coolest costumes we spotted during this sold-out event:

Jaco Viljoen as Bane and Leilani Viljoen as Harley Quinn at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Dylan Olivier as The Joker at Comic Con 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
A visitor poses for a portrait at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Mia Troost as Raven at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Willie Haremse as The Joker from Batman at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Mike Wegner as Thor and Miguel Goncalves as Kid Flash at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Wikus Vorster as Captain America at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Jasmin Johnston as a Power Puff Girl at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Brian Anthony Bennett as Maximus Steam Punkis at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
A person in a dinosaur costume plays around at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Gerhard Grobler as Badly Drawn Robot at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Kathy Marshall as a woodland healer at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Matthys De Beer as Obelix at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy
Natalie Jackson as Catwoman at Comic Con Africa 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy

WATCH | Missed this awesome event? Here's what went down:

