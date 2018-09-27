Former public protector Thuli Madonsela was set to take centre stage at Joburg’s longest running multi-genre film festival on Thursday night.

‘Whispering Truth to Power’‚ directed by Shameela Seedat‚ is the opening documentary of the Hozi Film Festival‚ and focuses on Madonsela’s final year in office.

The festival will screen local and international films at The Bioscope Indepedent Cinema in Maboneng and The Olive Tree Theatre in Marlboro.

“It documents the tense story of Madonsela’s last year in public office while simultaneously crafting an absorbing tale of an outstanding lawyer‚ mother and woman‚ as well as providing insight into several critical issues facing South Africa today‚ such as ongoing inequality‚ racial tensions‚ land redistribution‚ and corruption‚” said Seedat.