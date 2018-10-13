My Perfect Weekend
How former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts spends her weekends
On the weekends I like to cook and I like to be cooked for, says the Cosmetix beauty influencer and businesswoman
14 October 2018 - 00:00
On the weekends I like to cook and I like to be cooked for, says the Cosmetix beauty influencer and businesswoman
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.