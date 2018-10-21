Car Review

Understated Jaguar XE S is better than many of its flashy German rivals

It might look like your average tabby but don't be fooled - this feline packs some enviable performance fangs, writes Thomas Falkiner. He answers FAQs about the 2018 Jaguar XE S

