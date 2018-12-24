Best of 2018: books that got the thumbs up from SA's leading authors

THE SHEPHERD'S HUT

Tim Winton (Picador)

It's brutal. Raw. A snotklap of undiluted masculinity. And not one for the animal

lovers (poor kangaroos and a goat or two

meet their end in ways to churn a delicate reader's stomach). But no-one can bring outsiders to life quite as powerfully and authentically as Winton. - Vanessa Raphaely

Winton is a brilliant model for how South African novelists could be. Deeply passionate about the people and landscape of Western Australia, with a rich and poetic language that's all his own, memorable metaphors and deeply engaging storytelling. One of the world's finest novelists at the top of his game. - Craig Higginson

TEN ARGUMENTS FOR DELETING YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS RIGHT NOW

Jaron Lanier (Bodley Head)

Lanier's stunning and terrifying case is that social media undermines individual freedom, economic mobility and democratic debate. Looking around, it is hard to argue the contrary. - Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh