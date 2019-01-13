Movie Review
Actor Timothée Chalamet's star shines bright in 'Beautiful Boy'
In fact, he's the best reason to watch this film about a father's relationship with his meth-addict son
13 January 2019 - 00:00
In fact, he's the best reason to watch this film about a father's relationship with his meth addict son
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.