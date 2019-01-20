Art
Artist Philipp Pieroth examines the darker side of Barbados in 'Paradise'
German artist Philipp Pieroth contrasts the tourist world of Barbados with the island's dark history of slavery in his crushingly beautiful paintings
20 January 2019 - 00:00
German artist Philipp Pieroth contrasts the tourist world of Barbados with the island's dark history of slavery in his crushingly beautiful paintings
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.