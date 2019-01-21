Lifestyle

The Gladys Knight Super Bowl criticism just ain't going away

21 January 2019 - 07:02 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Gladys Knight will not back down. She will sing the US anthem at the Super Bowl on February 3 2019.
Image: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

“Empress of Soul” Glady’s Knight continues to battle major backlash ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl on February 3 2019.

Knight is set to sing the USA’s national anthem at the event, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Musicians including Rihanna, Cardi-B and Pink have turned down invitations to perform at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. 

Kaepernick, a social activist and former NFL quarterback, is blacklisted from the league for his participation in peaceful protests against police brutality.

Knight has been criticised on social media for agreeing to sing at the event while Kaepernick remains ousted from the game. 

The singer has defended herself, saying she has fought inequality all her life. She says most of the people who criticise her want the right to sing the anthem. 

“No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix the two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it.”

