The Gladys Knight Super Bowl criticism just ain't going away
“Empress of Soul” Glady’s Knight continues to battle major backlash ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl on February 3 2019.
Knight is set to sing the USA’s national anthem at the event, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.
Musicians including Rihanna, Cardi-B and Pink have turned down invitations to perform at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.
Lord now they got #GladysKnight singing the anthem for the Superbowl.... once again we will never gain the respect of these establishments if we keep back peddling and accepting gigs during a protest... but u know whatever....
We see what you trying to do NFL. Yall slick with this one. #GladysKnight
But we see you.
That's why I was never a fan of #GladysKnight
Her comments about #colinkapernick only prove how uneducated she is, low key obsessed with money, and just how deep her coonery ways goes. If she’s been doing something longer then where was she when shit has been happening? SILENT
Kaepernick, a social activist and former NFL quarterback, is blacklisted from the league for his participation in peaceful protests against police brutality.
Knight has been criticised on social media for agreeing to sing at the event while Kaepernick remains ousted from the game.
The singer has defended herself, saying she has fought inequality all her life. She says most of the people who criticise her want the right to sing the anthem.
“No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix the two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it.”
Imagine being a black queen , black legend , who came up in the civil rights era , marched and lived through the worst times for a Blacks in America , only for internet kids , who've never done shit to "cancel" you 😭😭😭. Shit is crazy . #Gladysknight