Insight: Music
Oliver Mtukudzi sings his last note: People's storyteller falls silent
Just a fortnight ago, Zimbabwe erupted once again in anger and dissent, a lifelong 'voice of the people' slipped quietly away
03 February 2019 - 00:00
The bass-and-drum combination was solid and powerful; the brass section on fire. The lead singer climbed on stage
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.