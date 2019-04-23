Lifestyle

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to Africa?

23 April 2019 - 10:10 By Odwa Mjo
A big move could be on the cards. File photo
A big move could be on the cards. File photo
Image: Reuters/Ben Birchall

Their next international mission could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocate to Africa. 

The Sunday Times UK reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely move to a country in Africa shortly after the birth of their child to pursue work relating to the Commonwealth and charity work. 

The royal family said that the reports at this stage were "speculative" and that nothing has been finalised regarding their future roles. 

The royal couple will reportedly spend about six months on the continent pursuing charitable work and British diplomatic-related missions. 

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to keep their royal baby's birth 'private'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan want to keep the arrival of their baby later this month "private", Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The two are currently awaiting the arrival of their baby and they have vowed to keep the birth of their child as private as possible. 

According to Sunday Times UK, Prince Harry's advisers have drawn a plan for his next international mission and that nothing would likely be finalised until 2020.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Meghan Markle's mother in London ahead of royal baby arrival

Could the arrival of Meghan Markle's mother at the royal house mean that the royal baby is on the way?
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Britain's Obama moment? What Harry and Meghan's baby says about race

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle was a historic moment for Britain's royal family. Some say the imminent birth of their baby is, if anything, ...
News
8 hours ago

What's that silver spoon worth? British royal baby will account to the tax man

Talk about being born with a silver spoon in your mouth: the royal baby of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a particularly glittery one.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby is already a blessing to many SA kids

A South African charity has won the support of Britain's newest royal even before he or she is born
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Baby born from three parent's DNA in a controversial world first Health & Sex
  2. #420: why is international Weed Day celebrated on April 20? Lifestyle
  3. OPINION | Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' is a love letter to black culture Lifestyle
  4. Beyond 'puff, puff, pass': now there's an etiquette guide for weed smokers Lifestyle
  5. When’s the best time to get your flu shot? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X