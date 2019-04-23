Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to Africa?

Their next international mission could see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocate to Africa.

The Sunday Times UK reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely move to a country in Africa shortly after the birth of their child to pursue work relating to the Commonwealth and charity work.

The royal family said that the reports at this stage were "speculative" and that nothing has been finalised regarding their future roles.

The royal couple will reportedly spend about six months on the continent pursuing charitable work and British diplomatic-related missions.