WATCH | The beasts are unleashed - 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' final trailer is epic

Warner Bros has released the final trailer for the much-anticipated Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, the film stars Oscar nominees Vera Farmiga and Sally Hawkins, as well as The Wolf of Wall Street actor Kyle Chandler.

The Godzilla sequel is based on the crypto-zoology agency Monarch, and the team's mission is to fight against the monsters Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.