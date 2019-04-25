Lifestyle

WATCH | The beasts are unleashed - 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' final trailer is epic

25 April 2019 - 07:02 By Odwa Mjo
Godzilla:King of the Monsters will hit cinemas in May.
Image: YouTube/ Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros has released the final trailer for the much-anticipated Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, the film stars Oscar nominees Vera Farmiga and Sally Hawkins, as well as The Wolf of Wall Street actor Kyle Chandler. 

The Godzilla sequel is based on the crypto-zoology agency Monarch, and the team's mission is to fight against the monsters Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah. 

The first Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released in 1956 and the monster has featured in numerous films since then, including 'King Kong vs Godzilla and Godzilla vs Megaguirus. 

The movie hits the big screen on May 31.

