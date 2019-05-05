Humour
How do you #MuteRKelly's music in your memories?
Many folks whose first dance was to an R Kelly song are now probably wondering if they should skip over that bit when watching their wedding DVD
05 May 2019 - 00:00
Many folks whose first dance was to an R Kelly song are now probably wondering if they should skip over that bit when watching their wedding DVD
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.