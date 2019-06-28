Lifestyle

Let the racing begin: McLaren creates a mini electric 720S supercar for kids

28 June 2019 - 14:21 By AFP Relaxnews
McLaren's new 720S 'Ride-On' is designed for kids.
McLaren's new 720S 'Ride-On' is designed for kids.
Image: Courtesy of McLaren

On Thursday, McLaren announced that it had created a mini yet functional kid-friendly electric supercar complete with a working infotainment system, an "autonomous driving" mode, and butterfly doors. 

This week McLaren Automotive unveiled the 720S Ride-On, a small, electrified version of the iconic supercar designed for enthusiasts aged three to six.

After a tiny driver enters the tiny vehicle via a tiny butterfly door, puts the key in the ignition, and presses the accelerator pedal, the electric motor propels the car forward - a motion accompanied by artificial engine sounds.

The Ride-On can also move thanks to an "autonomous drive mode," which is actually just a remote-control mode that lets parents control the car from the stands.

When the young supercar driver puts on the brakes, the rear lights ignite just like on the full-size 720S. To ramp up the luxury, the mini version is also equipped with an infotainment system outfitted with a display screen on which kids can play music or watch movies.

The McLaren 720S Ride-On retails for £315, or about R5,660, and is available for order today. The mini model comes in a variety of characteristically McLaren colours.

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. SEX TALK | What could cause my penis to be red & itchy? Health & Sex
  3. All hail the Cape Town eatery voted one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants Food
  4. Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. How the British royal household spends taxpayers' money: Issa lot Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X