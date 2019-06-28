Let the racing begin: McLaren creates a mini electric 720S supercar for kids

After a tiny driver enters the tiny vehicle via a tiny butterfly door, puts the key in the ignition, and presses the accelerator pedal, the electric motor propels the car forward - a motion accompanied by artificial engine sounds.

The Ride-On can also move thanks to an "autonomous drive mode," which is actually just a remote-control mode that lets parents control the car from the stands.

When the young supercar driver puts on the brakes, the rear lights ignite just like on the full-size 720S. To ramp up the luxury, the mini version is also equipped with an infotainment system outfitted with a display screen on which kids can play music or watch movies.

The McLaren 720S Ride-On retails for £315, or about R5,660, and is available for order today. The mini model comes in a variety of characteristically McLaren colours.