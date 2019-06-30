Theatre Review
'Call Us Crazy' is riddled with the type of wink wink satire SA loves
With all the struggles we face in our country, sometimes it's good to just have a laugh at ourselves. This three-person play gives you the opportunity to do just that
30 June 2019 - 00:00
With all the struggles we face in our country, sometimes it's good to just have a laugh at ourselves. This three-person play gives you the opportunity to do just that
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.