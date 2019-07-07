Movie Review
'Far From Home': Spider-Man in a new setting is just more of the same
The latest instalment of the superhero franchise is really just another cog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine that does little to upend expectations
07 July 2019 - 00:00
The latest instalment of the superhero franchise is really just another cog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine that does little to upend expectations
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.