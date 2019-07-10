WATCH | Mariah Carey sings a cap off its bottle in the Bottle Top Challenge

Move over Justin Bieber and Maps Maponyane: singer Mariah Carey has topped everyone who has participated in the bottle cap challenge and we're here for it.

Mariah heeded the call to take part, following thousands worldwide who did the same and shared their exploits on social media.

She shared a video on Twitter which she captioned "Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge".

The video has since gone viral, getting more than a million likes and more than half a million shares. Fam, she didn't break even a little sweat and looked amazing while doing it.