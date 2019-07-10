WATCH | Mariah Carey sings a cap off its bottle in the Bottle Top Challenge
Move over Justin Bieber and Maps Maponyane: singer Mariah Carey has topped everyone who has participated in the bottle cap challenge and we're here for it.
Mariah heeded the call to take part, following thousands worldwide who did the same and shared their exploits on social media.
She shared a video on Twitter which she captioned "Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge".
The video has since gone viral, getting more than a million likes and more than half a million shares. Fam, she didn't break even a little sweat and looked amazing while doing it.
Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge pic.twitter.com/Rygijd6z5W— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 7, 2019
We have no choice but to stan a queen.
Here are many others who participated in the challenge:
Got home and gave the #BottleCapChallenge a try...✔ pic.twitter.com/JXL8TkRuPl— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 8, 2019
The best one so far..!! #BottleCapChallenge #bottletopchallenge pic.twitter.com/Y5AsoqOQsC— SportsFreak (@CricTrollss) July 4, 2019
#bottletopchallenge paramedic edition. (I have never done this and 100% pulled a muscle) pic.twitter.com/jiSr7JZN5i— Zachary (@Zmiller__) July 6, 2019
Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019
What’s this about bottle caps? #igotdizzytryingtokickit pic.twitter.com/F9hvE4WdT8— Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155) June 30, 2019