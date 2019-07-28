Motorbike Review

Forget pizza, the BMW C 400 X scooter delivers exclusivity

The BMW C 400 X is stylish with impressive standard features, but it may be a little pricey for the young urban commuter, writes Gugu Masuku

When BMW offered up their latest attempt at the scooter genre, my interest was piqued. "Scooter" may have certain connotations. But the C 400 X sits somewhere near the top of the pecking order - especially given the credibility of that roundel. With a 350cc motor, it shone, on paper anyway, as an ideal commuter for a city slicker.



Getting around Johannesburg can be a nightmare. The prospect of two wheels, less the hassle of changing gears, almost sounded too good to be true!..