Motoring

The Rolls-Royce Ghost will put you right at the top of the road hierarchy

It's been five long years since the Rolls-Royce Ghost last had a slight refresh. Despite this, it remains an outstanding example of engineering

If you are having a debate about highbrow motoring, the mention of a single hyphenated title will bring proceedings to a close. Those who chirped "Mercedes-Benz", calling to mind that boastful "Best or nothing" tagline, would be wrong.



No, friends, we are talking about loftier superlatives. The kind of tier that can only be attained by wealth that extends far, far, far beyond a microeconomic level. To successfully partake in the sheer brilliance of the Rolls-Royce experience, you cannot merely own the store. You should have the entire franchise and the listed holding company...