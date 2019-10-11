'Family-friendly' Prime Fest tainted by foul language, say festivalgoers

One of the organisers of Johannesburg music concert, Prime Fest, has moved to apologise to festivalgoers dismayed by the profane language used by rapper Jack Parow during what was meant to be a child-friendly family concert at the weekend.

The concert was held at Casalinga in Muldersdrift.

“We never tell an artist what they can and cannot perform because we are usually under the impression that they know who they are performing for,” Roddy Quin told TimesLIVE.

“But we are sincerely sorry,” Quin said, adding he had not seen Parow’s performance himself.

TimesLIVE reached out to Parow's manager for comment but had not received a reply at the time of publishing.

While many of the festivalgoers had nothing but praise for the line-up of the festival, some described Parow’s performance as shocking and disgusting.

One told TimesLIVE there was no indication that there was potentially adult content in the show.

He said underage children were exposed to “an hour’s worth of obscene misogynistic content".

“Jack Parow appeared on stage swearing constantly and flanked by two large screens showing visuals which should have come with a 21+ age restriction.”

On the Prime Fest Facebook account, several reviews slammed Parow’s performance, with some saying they were forced to leave in order not to expose their children to the X-rated content.

“Every band was excellent apart from Jack Parow. Deeply disappointing that he used foul language repeatedly while there were many young children present. Some families with youngsters left. Every person I spoke with said he was disgusting,” wrote one festivalgoer.