These young climate change activists are SA's answer to Greta Thunberg

The next generation of Earth stewards are brave, creative and outspoken. Three local schoolgirls tell us what they're doing to make a difference

"What we need is a youth revolution, the emergence of a radically different way of thinking, characterised by wisdom, bravery and integrity, from the next generation of Earth stewards," said Dr Adriana Marais, theoretical physicist and astronaut candidate of Mars One in reference to Kiara Nirghin, featured below.



The youth are mobilising, as was illustrated when climate strikes took place across SA in September...