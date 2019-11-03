Last Word
Down a whitewashed alley in Athens to the world's best rugby-watching pub
Greece is a very good place, filled with good people, but it's not a good place for watching the rugby. At least, that's what I thought before the World Cup
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Sometimes we forget, being so caught up in our own psycho-political dramas and emotional crises in this country, that rugby means something to other people too, that sport is like art or music or any other hand-made current of human passion: it exists to give dimension to our lives, to bring people together.
For the past month I've been in Greece, on an island in the Saronic gulf, about an hour from Athens on a strong boat. Greece is a very good place, filled with good people, but it's not a good place for watching the rugby. At least, that's what I thought...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.