Last Word

Down a whitewashed alley in Athens to the world's best rugby-watching pub

Greece is a very good place, filled with good people, but it's not a good place for watching the rugby. At least, that's what I thought before the World Cup

Sometimes we forget, being so caught up in our own psycho-political dramas and emotional crises in this country, that rugby means something to other people too, that sport is like art or music or any other hand-made current of human passion: it exists to give dimension to our lives, to bring people together.



For the past month I've been in Greece, on an island in the Saronic gulf, about an hour from Athens on a strong boat. Greece is a very good place, filled with good people, but it's not a good place for watching the rugby. At least, that's what I thought...