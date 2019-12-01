Photography
Lebo Thoka powerful self-portraits immortalise those lost to femicide
They are me and I am them, says the up-and-coming photographer of the abused women who inspire her empathetic artworks
01 December 2019 - 00:00
"In creating my work, I become a part of a movement that's laying down bricks to build a wall representing women, non-binary people and the issues we're facing," says Lebo Thoka, a photography graduate from the Open Window Institute in Pretoria.
Her first body of work, It is well: An Ode to Karabo, was exhibited by David Krut Projects last year and selected for the 2018 Addis Foto Fest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.