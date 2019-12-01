Photography

Lebo Thoka powerful self-portraits immortalise those lost to femicide

They are me and I am them, says the up-and-coming photographer of the abused women who inspire her empathetic artworks

"In creating my work, I become a part of a movement that's laying down bricks to build a wall representing women, non-binary people and the issues we're facing," says Lebo Thoka, a photography graduate from the Open Window Institute in Pretoria.



Her first body of work, It is well: An Ode to Karabo, was exhibited by David Krut Projects last year and selected for the 2018 Addis Foto Fest...