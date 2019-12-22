Humour

Four stereotypes you'll likely spot on SA beaches - are you one of them?

A tongue-in-cheek guide to the types of women you may find on on the sun lounger next to you this summer

THE GLAMOUR PUSS



BEACH ID: It’s all about sex appeal and revealing strategic bits of skin while keeping as much of the face covered with oversized, diamond-studded sunglasses. Might cover up her sexy full-piece by adding a tasselled sarong cut thigh-high, but is equally happy to parade her bod in just her swimwear and high heels...