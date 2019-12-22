Lifestyle

Humour

Four stereotypes you'll likely spot on SA beaches - are you one of them?

A tongue-in-cheek guide to the types of women you may find on on the sun lounger next to you this summer

22 December 2019 - 00:00 By Andrea Nagel

THE GLAMOUR PUSS

BEACH ID: It’s all about sex appeal and revealing strategic bits of skin while keeping as much of the face covered with oversized, diamond-studded sunglasses. Might cover up her sexy full-piece by adding a tasselled sarong cut thigh-high, but is equally happy to parade her bod in just her swimwear and high heels...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | SA's Sasha-Lee Olivier gumboot dances on Miss World stage Lifestyle
  2. Miss World SA Sasha-Lee Olivier joins Zozibini Tunzi in challenging beauty ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Three hacks for making the crispiest roast potatoes ever Food
  4. Mihlali or Zozibini? December's best & worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Zozibini Tunzi really is queen of the universe - she's gone to Mars until after ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk