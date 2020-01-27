H&M collaborates with Clothes to Good to create jobs for people with disabilities

People with disabilities represent 7,5% of our population yet are among the most marginalised groups in SA. Holding a mere 1% of jobs in the country, they’re often dependant on social grants or trapped in poverty due to barriers such as limited access to educational and career opportunities.

Social enterprise Clothes to Good (C2G) runs numerous programmes to drive awareness of the profound challenges faced by persons with disabilities. The enterprise is founded on the belief of creating a value centred, fully inclusive and “green” ecosystem that works.

Having identified unique commercial opportunities, C2G recycles used and new clothing to create micro-business and provide skills training for people living in low-income communities, with particular focus on life and employment skills for people with disabilities and their families.

In 2016, C2G reached out to H&M SA to collaborate from an environmental sustainability and clothing recycling perspective. By 2019, as part of H&M’s commitment to inclusivity and sustainable fashion in SA, the C2G’s life skills and supported employment component was introduced into the H&M Distribution Centre (DC) through a business “enclave” service.

Today the Enclave programme at the DC is an ecosystem designed to grow business and reduce poverty and consists of a group of people with disabilities fully included into the DC team to perform varied jobs and tasks.

Watch the video below