Hospitality, food & drink professionals descend on Sandton for trade show

Hostex 2020 is under way at the Sandton Convention Centre. The expo, which has been an industry highlight since 1984, is Africa’s top hospitality, food and drink trade show.

Taking place in two huge halls, the trade show is “delivering innovation and opportunity, with a wide range of leading exhibitors and a jam-packed schedule of curated content at IndustryLive! as well as a wealth of specials, demos, competition, and more — all designed for our savvy hospitality, food & drink industry,” says Nick Sarnadas, Hostex 2020 event director.

Of note are discussion free-to-attend seminars and panels such as “Power women in hospitality” are on the agenda, to go with Monday's theme, Women in Hospitality.

The trade show features a plethora of events for visitors, namely: SA Chefs' Association’s The Skillery and SA Chefs' Village, theme days (Monday is Women in Hospitality, and Tuesday is Education), an array of show specials, promotions, and new launches, to name a few.

It runs until Tuesday. Visit Hostex's website for more info.