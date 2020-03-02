Michele Magwood 'should be declared a national literary treasure trove'

Compiled by Mila de Villiers

After close to two decades, literary critic par excellence Michele Magwood has bid the Sunday Times adieu.

Her wit, wisdom and dexterity with the written word made for features which were both insightful and captivating, with the added bonus of being a proper jol to read - a rare gift to which any nascent writer can only aspire. Merci, Michele.

As tribute to Her Royal Magness we asked the most eloquent among us to share a few words on what made the doyenne of South Africa's literary scene such a remarkable book critic.

Their recognition did her justice.

Ken Barris, novelist, poet:

I got to know Michele during two years of judging the Alan Paton prize recently. She played a facilitating role, and did not take any direct part in the process. However, her experience and judgment were invaluable to us at key points of the discussion, when at just the right time she might remind us again of the criteria, or of the broader background of a particular novel. She is subtle and incisive, and has a gracious presence. It was very rewarding to work with her.

Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, editor, prolific tweeter:

In a piece for the Guardian, titled Dance Lessons for Writers, author Zadie Smith describes the dancer/actor Fred Astaire: “He is surreal in the sense of surpassing the real. He is transcendent. When he dances a question proposes itself: what if a body moved like this through the world?”

When asked to share some words about Michele’s impact on the literary and journalistic worlds, one of the first things that danced across my mind was the Smith piece. Anyone who has read even a paragraph written by Michele would know her words gracefully float from the page and gently grab you by the throat.

She, like Astaire in the spotlight, makes it look easy. She makes it look easy when she sits on stages and interviews authors (as she did with her legendary Magwood & Twiggs book salons). She makes composing achingly beautiful sentences seem effortless. But anyone who has been privileged enough to work with her also knows that, even after all these years, she puts in the work, effort, time and energy to deliver what looks like something so natural it required no exertion on her part.

Writing is both an art and a science. But if you’re Michele, it’s also magic. It’s so good, it “surpasses the real”.

Thank you for everything, Michele.

Edwin Cameron, former Constitutional High Court judge:

Michele was a savvy, knowledgeable, extremely well-read and insightful critic. Her shepherding of the Sunday Times Literary Awards was tactful but also remorselessly skillful. I doubt her committees of judges ever made an award that didn't reflect an outcome she endorsed. She was also enormous fun to work with - a sometimes caustic tongue, and one of those people who with just a lifted eyebrow could puncture pomposity in a meeting.

Russell Clarke, editorial and production manager at Bookstorm:

When the news hit of Michele’s imminent departure from the Sunday Times, my heart skipped a beat. The doyenne of all things bookish in South Africa, no longer? I relaxed as I read that Mrs M would still be a feature in our book world, and my mind skipped immediately to the first time I encountered Michele.

As a young, green publisher starting out in my first publishing job in South Africa, my boss, Mike Martin, told me that if I wanted to understand the book ecosystem in the country, Magwood was the person to talk to. Which of course immediately made me nervous – until I met Michele.

Her warmth and vital energy immediately struck a chord in my soul. Michele’s contribution to literature in South Africa must never be underestimated – her astonishingly intelligent reviews and interviews, and firm but gentle critique, reflect Michele’s personality. Late night WhatsApps about books that made us cry, chats about the ups and downs of a crazy industry – and above all, an inclusivity that everyone who encounters Michele feels.

Halala Lady M, halala!