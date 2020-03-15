Theatre
Play 'Hairline' explores the ideals, myths and realities around black hair
The independent young producers behind this local play are doing whatever it takes to draw audiences to the theatre to see their authentic African story
15 March 2020 - 00:02
"If your hair is relaxed, white people are relaxed. If your hair is nappy, they're not happy." These are the words of comedian Paul Mooney in an interview in Chris Rock's 2009 documentary, Good Hair.
The documentary, according to Chris Rock, came about following his own daughter's questioning of why she doesn't have good hair. The result is a film that explores the contentious politics of black hair in the context of today's world, one where proximity to whiteness - read: straight hair - is the benchmark for beauty and even cleanliness...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.