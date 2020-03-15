Theatre

Play 'Hairline' explores the ideals, myths and realities around black hair

The independent young producers behind this local play are doing whatever it takes to draw audiences to the theatre to see their authentic African story

"If your hair is relaxed, white people are relaxed. If your hair is nappy, they're not happy." These are the words of comedian Paul Mooney in an interview in Chris Rock's 2009 documentary, Good Hair.



The documentary, according to Chris Rock, came about following his own daughter's questioning of why she doesn't have good hair. The result is a film that explores the contentious politics of black hair in the context of today's world, one where proximity to whiteness - read: straight hair - is the benchmark for beauty and even cleanliness...