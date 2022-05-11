×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Marmite is back on the shelves, but get your fix quickly as supplies are tight

Hilary Biller Columnist
11 May 2022 - 14:30
Marmite is back on the shelves but stock is limited.
Marmite is back on the shelves but stock is limited.
Image: 123RF/stu49

I should have guessed the busy huddle around the spreads section in the relatively quiet supermarket on a recent early morning was a gathering of shoppers ensuring they got their share of the popular sticky brown yeast extract Marmite — the good old-fashioned one, not the newer version that has gone all cheesy.

As a Marmite lover — you either love it or loathe it — because of the shortage, I am slowly finding the more meaty Bovril is growing on me. However, I made sure I gathered a few bottles of the spread after stocks have been erratic over the past two years.

There have been many times when there has been no Marmite in stock — follow the moans and groans of the Marmite trail on Facebook — or low stock which disappears quickly, such is the popularity of the product.

Judging by how speedily shoppers were loading up with Marmite I think we’d all learnt from the experience of the sudden disappearance of another SA favourite, Pecks and Redro Anchovette, and how quickly that vanished from our lives, never to return.

We learnt late last year that Pioneer Foods, the manufacturers of Marmite, had decided to discontinue supply because of the decline in demand for fish paste. A bit of a difficult one to swallow considering the outcry. In early 2022 there was none of the fish spread left to buy.

Not enough people love Wedwo: two iconic fish paste brands discontinued in SA

Peck’s Anchovette and Redro to go off shelves soon, but there may be some hope for fans
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Pioneer’s stock retort to queries regarding the lack of  supply of Marmite has been to blame it on the lack of “spent yeast”, a by-product of the beer-making process, due to the alcohol bans during the coronavirus pandemic. It is the vital ingredient in the 100% vegetarian and Halaal yeast extract spread. Apart from  the popularity as a bread and toast spread, Marmite is a popular flavourant used to “beef up” vegetarian dishes.

The good news from Pioneer is that it is back,  but they warn shoppers to be quick because demand outstrips supply. Low stocks, according to reports, are due to the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the effect on the supply of spent yeast from the SAB brewery in Prospecton in Durban. 

Another ingredient in short supply is food-grade soda ash, a neutralising agent used in the making of Marmite. This is because of factory closures in China with producers in Turkey filling the gap in global supply. 

Some sceptics say the shortage over the past two years may be a great way to boost sales. Food for thought.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

RECIPES | Inkomazi is the secret for a very good chocolate cake

Make mom her favourite teatime treat this Mother's Day using a flop-proof recipe from two foodies.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

RECIPES | Ice cream, brownies and mousse cake ... so simple & sweet

These three delectably simple chocolatey recipes are from the book 'Foodies of South Africa', which is full of proudly local specialties and clever ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Five lunchbox-savvy sandwich ideas

Sarmies need not be boring or expensive with our food editor's top five picks
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cape Town named third greatest city on Earth Travel
  2. The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control Health & Sex
  3. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  4. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  5. Starchitect Sumayya Vally takes flight Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil