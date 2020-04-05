Tribute
Pan-African sensation Manu Dibango was not JUST a jazz musician
Bongani Madondo pays tribute to the king of Makossa music, who passed away from Covid-19
05 April 2020 - 00:00
Neither the sky wept nor did the sun break into a twist 'n shout the day Manu Dibango succumbed to Covid-19. The spine-tingly doof-doom-bah! you heard, followed by a pig squeal of electric guitar, was the sound of hipnicks dropping needles on their favourite Dibango "joint". Habashwe.
Pan-African jivemeister Dibango was known for a repertoire of cow-hide-tight electro beats, scaffolding saxophone flights into alter-realms, polyphonic guitar sheets of Mary-don't-you-weep cries that oft' climaxed and split into micro, atomic sonic particles of gorgeous beauty, on record and in performance...
