Last Word
There's something almost poetic about typos
That said some finger-slip sonnets are far more elegant than others
19 April 2020 - 00:00
Penicillin, Post-it Notes, Teflon, cornflakes. All invented by accident. There have been unimportant things invented by accident too, like the slinky, silly putty and popsicles. For me, some typos also fall into the category of important accidents. I've been writing professionally for almost 30 years, and I still couldn't come up with anything as profound as some typos.
There are whole websites dedicated to Autocorrect Poetry, that beautiful accidental tacking together of the wrong words, resulting in finger-slip sonnets, handbag haikus and pocket prose...
