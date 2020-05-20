Lifestyle

Round up your friends for the next Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night

Test your wit and knowledge from the comfort of your couch

20 May 2020 - 12:42
Register for round 4 of the Sunday Times Lifestyle Quiz Night on Thursday, May 21 at 8pm.
Image: Unsplash/Adomas Aleno

We hear everyone’s been keeping quite busy during lockdown ... reading, writing, Netflix, Pilates, sewing, crafting, painting, playing, cooking, baking, home schooling, Zooming, speedwalking, masking up, dishwashing, spring-cleaning, and working from home. 

Now it’s time to relax!

Join our Sunday Times host, Aspasia Karras, along with quiz-mistresses Elizabeth Sleith, Andrea Nagel, Jennifer Platt, Hilary Biller, Sharon Armstrong and Sue de Groot, and quizmasters BBK, Yolisa Mkele and Thomas Falkiner as they challenge your knowledge about SPORT, FASHION, TRAVEL, LITERATURE, FOOD, MOTORING, MUSIC AND THE WORLD ... online and from the comfort of your couch.

So, round up your family and friends and build your (online) team — let’s make Thursday night lockdown an exciting one

Date: Thursday, May 21 2020 
Time: 8pm
Cost: FREE

Click here to register >>>

