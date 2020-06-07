Humour
Let us pray our moms don't go to church in the midst of a pandemic
Creative ideas to encourage, trick or emotionally blackmail your elderly parents into staying safely at home
07 June 2020 - 00:14
By the time you read this my mother might have disowned me. It has to do with our respective relationships with the bearded carpenter's son from Nazareth. My mother is a lifelong, dedicated, devout Catholic.
And that's understating her devotion. If truth be told, Rosemary Ngcobo is fanatical about the Roman Catholic Church, the doctrine, the history and the rituals. She prays for us every day and recites the Holy Rosary every opportunity she gets...
