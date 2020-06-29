FREE QUIZ | Family movie quiz with Siv Ngesi and Msizi James on Thursday
Register for the Battle of the Big Screens Movie Quiz on July 2 at 6pm
29 June 2020 - 10:12
We’re all missing the simple pleasures of a good old movie night – getting our popcorn and cold drink, enjoying the atmosphere and escaping the real world, if only for a few hours. Nothing is more fun than joining the family in the cozy cinema’s seats and spending quality time together.
Join our quizmasters Siv Ngesi, Msizi James, Yolisa Mkele, Devin Freeze and quiz-mistresses, Aspasia Karras, Danielle Grotewold and Thuli Lemphane for an evening of family fun where we’ll test your knowledge on films, characters, action, comedy and everything in-between!
Date: Thursday, July 2 2020
Time: 6pm
Cost: FREE
Click here to register >>>
Partners of the Battle of the BIG Screens Movie Quiz Night include Nu Metro, Empire Entertainment, TimesLIVE and Arena Events.