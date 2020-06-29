Lifestyle

FREE QUIZ | Family movie quiz with Siv Ngesi and Msizi James on Thursday

Register for the Battle of the Big Screens Movie Quiz on July 2 at 6pm

29 June 2020 - 10:12
Take part in the Battle of the Big Screens Movie Quiz Night on Thursday, July 2 at 6pm.
Take part in the Battle of the Big Screens Movie Quiz Night on Thursday, July 2 at 6pm.
Image: Supplied/Nu Metro

We’re all missing the simple pleasures of a good old movie night – getting our popcorn and cold drink, enjoying the atmosphere and escaping the real world, if only for a few hours. Nothing is more fun than joining the family in the cozy cinema’s seats and spending quality time together.

Join our quizmasters Siv Ngesi, Msizi James, Yolisa Mkele, Devin Freeze and quiz-mistresses, Aspasia Karras, Danielle Grotewold and Thuli Lemphane for an evening of family fun where we’ll test your knowledge on films, characters, action, comedy and everything in-between!

Date: Thursday, July 2 2020
Time: 6pm
Cost: FREE

Click here to register >>>

 

Partners of the Battle of the BIG Screens Movie Quiz Night include Nu Metro, Empire Entertainment, TimesLIVE and Arena Events.

Most read

  1. Farewell Farro: restaurant closure leaves a giant gap in Jozi's food scene Food
  2. How to watch ‘Uyajola 9/9’ and ‘Umndeni’ on your phone Lifestyle
  3. My aim is to impact, not to impress, says fashionista Willard Katsande The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Eight things you MUST do to stay safe as you head back to the beauty salon The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. SA's MaXhosa trends after NBA star Dwyane Wade rocks jersey during anti-racism ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report