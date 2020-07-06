FREE WEBINAR | International marketing experts discuss brand evolution during social revolution

It’s never felt like a more important time to be looking at the evolution of brands and the values they reflect about modern society and the volatile, uncertain times we find ourselves living in. Around the world, businesses are having to evolve and adapt at lightning speed.

Amid the upheaval of Covid-19, the human rights movement #BlackLivesMatter has gained momentum at an unbelievable pace. Its theme touches us all, asking us to examine areas of our lives where there’s been exploitation, discrimination or neglect.

Leading US companies are finding their reputations under fire, with their products being flagged as tone deaf and possibly offensive. Many, like Aunt Jemima — a familiar household breakfast food brand, are now taking action. Aunt Jemima has heard public sentiment and is changing its 100-year-old packaging to shut down a racial stereotype. Brand evolution.

We invite you to join us online for the Future of Media digitised series in partnership with Vodacom and EziAds, where our panel of international marketing experts will explore the future of brands in a changing consumer marketplace, with advice on navigating the issues being faced today — not only in SA, but globally.

International panellists in the discussion moderated by Refilwe Maluleke (MD at Yellowwood) include:

Patrick Hanlon — founder and CEO at primalbranding.co

Dauoda Leonard — founder and CEO of CREATESAFE, and music producer for Lady Gaga and Grimes, among others

Michael Permian — former senior director of marketing at Levi Strauss & Company and innovation futurist and CEO of C'est What?

Joseph Perello — founder and CEO of content company PROPS

The following topics will be up for discussion:

understanding the use of “primal code” to create global brands;

brand creation and the development of a brand creed;

the importance of identifiable brand iconography;

how Covid-19, #BlackLivesMatter and other cultural events influence marketing and content;

storytelling as a tool to maintain brand relevance; and

the affect of video content.

Date: July 21 2020

Time: 6pm

Partners of the Future of Media digitised series include Everlytic, Proudly SA, The MediaShop and WAN-IFRA.