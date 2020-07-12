Lifestyle

Series Review

Netflix series 'Dark' gets even darker in season three

There are mind-bending plot twists aplenty in the third and final act of this German sci-fi thriller

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By

The apocalypse, in case you missed it what with the pandemic and the lashings of mass global social upheaval, happened two Saturdays ago. On June 27. And then it happened again and again and again. Fortunately for us, given our present full-time occupational grapple with an almighty bag of dystopian sh*t, this particular end game is only set on repeat in the third and final German Netflix series Dark. The third series started on the 27th. Obviously.

Conceived as a three-part invention by director Baran bo Odar and writer Jantje Friese, Dark, as in dark matter, plays thick and fast with the concepts of time, space and uber German dollops of existential sturm und drang. If the passage of time has felt a little off kilter in the course of the Covid lockdown as it stretches and contracts to the tune of social isolation, in Dark time becomes a significant player on the stage of life. Einstein and Bohr would have had a field day with this show as relativity and quantum mechanics are deployed like show ponies in this mind-bending game of a series...

