Motoring
IN PICS | Five of the wackiest electric cars ever made
Some of them date all the way back to 1894
26 July 2020 - 00:00
1. LITTLE BIRD
The half-car/half-bike introduced in 1999 under the name Corbin Sparrow by Mike Corbin, who made his fame and fortune as a motorcycle-seat manufacturer, could do 70mph tops, and had a range of about 40 miles...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.