Is there any meat to 'big beef' between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos?

The electric-car mogul needn't lose his wig over the Amazon boss buying a self-driving car start-up

What should you do when you are courted by two of the world's richest men who both want the same rocket launch pad? This was the dilemma faced by NASA in 2013 when one of its Space Shuttle sites in Cape Canaveral, Florida, became the focus of a prolonged dispute between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.



Launch Pad 39A was costing the US space agency around $100,000 (about R1,660,000) a month. Both moguls wanted the lease for their rival space companies, SpaceX and BlueOrigin. They waged a brief war of lobbying and insults before Musk won out...