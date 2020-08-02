Opinion

Living in isolation is not what we were designed to do

When you're alone, angst can beget angst, particularly when your future isn't clear and your present is unknown, writes Mark Barnes

I asked a friend how long we've been in lockdown as I started writing this (too lazy to Google) and she replied 7,000,096,253,173 (days) — clearly absurd, but it expressed the mood we're all in. Too long! It'll be more than four months since lockdown started as you read this, but it seems a hell of a lot longer, if not quite as long as the 19.2-billion years my friend's number suggests.



The consequences of this imposed abnormality are as yet as physically invisible as its cause, but the cracks are beginning to show in our everyday behaviour. Even the normally nice people are turning nasty and for those of us normally in the middle of the nice-nasty mix, we've become downright unbearable...