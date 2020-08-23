Opinion

An emotional support hamster could help you cope amid this pandemic

Lockdown-fatigued and listless, Paula Andropoulos knew it was time to bring in someone with a bit of cheek

I'm regressing, and I have proof. Three weekends ago, I went alone - and a little shamefaced - to a pet shop in Norwood, Johannesburg, determined to procure a live antidote to what ails me. I was conflicted and more than just a little bemused by the impulse underlying the excursion; I didn't know what it was, but I knew it wasn't the stuff of adulthood proper.



Still, I'd gone to bed the night before convinced that I needed something to look after, something that I could fixate on and pander to without hurting; something I could look after without incurring enormous expense, or irrevocably altering the conveniently plastic quality of my existence. I wanted nothing less than a panacea, a cure-all with wings or fur and an appetite...