Humour
It's amazing what you can buy and sell online these days
I cannot wait for that inevitable day when the ANC decides to sell its soul on eBay
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Allow me the indulgence of sharing some behind-the-scenes of this column. The illustrator who comes up with the cartoon that accompanies it is the long-suffering James Wolfaardt.
I'm supposed to tell him what I'm writing about at least two days before my deadline. I never make that deadline and if he's lucky, he gets a brief from me about 18 hours before I submit the column. Between him and Peta Scop, who lays out this page in the print edition of this publication, I'm not sure who gets more annoyed...
