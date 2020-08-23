Meet the 'compassionate' undertakers comforting the bereaved

A family-run firm of funeral directors is determined to provide respect and dignity to those deprived of ‘proper’ funerals during the pandemic. Photographer Alon Skuy records their daily efforts in words and pictures

As coronavirus cases surged in SA, and with strict burial regulations in place, the Johannesburg funeral parlour Thom Kight & Company — like undertakers around the country and the world — had to adapt how they helped families say goodbye to their loved ones.



Neil Keight, owner of the nearly 40-year-old business (the “e” in Keight was dropped from the company name), says Covid-19 has meant not only taking extra precautions to keep staff safe, but also finding new ways of extending empathy to the bereaved...