Series
Black voices take a psychedelic trip into animation with 'Lazor Wulf' series
There's something fascinating about Adult Swim's latest offering: a strange collection of hang-out jokes centring on a wolf with a laser on his back
30 August 2020 - 00:00
Adult Swim's latest offering is a strange, psychedelic collection of hang-out jokes centring on a wolf with a laser on his back that, as one early reviewer opined, you might need to be "high AF" to really appreciate.
However, there's something unique and fascinating about its particular world with its trippy style and character creation that pays homage to the Afrofuturist iconography of George Clinton and Sun Ra and features a majority black American cast of voice actors that includes rapper Vince Staples in the title role...
