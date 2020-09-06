Art
I believe my work feels both ancient and futuristic: ceramicist Jade Paton
The Cape-based artist tells us more about her work and inspirations
06 September 2020 - 00:00
Who are you, and what do you do?
I am a Cape Town-based ceramicist who has been creating hand-built sculptures out of clay for the past two years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.