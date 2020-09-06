Opinion

Magazines might be dying, but they're still 'needed in society'

Sandiso Ngubane laments the loss of the glossies

"This is not just a magazine; it's a shining beacon of hope ..." Apart from Miranda Priestly's (played by Meryl Streep) perfectly timed zingers, this line from Stanley Tucci's Nigel in the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada is one I relate to. It's the reason why the accelerated disappearance of magazines from the shelves feels like a personal loss.



Over the years declining circulation and ad revenue has resulted in the loss of many of our syndicated titles like ELLE and Marie Claire. Destiny magazine publisher Ndalo Media's storied demise is a sticking sore point for many, but it's the recent closures of heritage titles like Drum and Bona that truly set the alarm bells ringing for most. It's been obvious for a while that the magazine publishing industry's days were numbered, but the almost complete decimation of titles this year alone was rapid and decisive...